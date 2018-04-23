Ericaism: Stop Running From God (Say Yes) [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 reads Leave a comment
Erica Campbell is talking to everyone trying to run from God. He gives us purpose and a plan that we should follow. If God calls you to do something then you should just do it.
He is by your side every step of the way even when you feel like a failure. Don’t be afraid to say yes to the opportunities he’s given you. Obey him and he will lead you in the right direction.
