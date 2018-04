Ericaism: What Are You Asking God For? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Do you ever ask God for something, but don’t know why you are asking for it? Erica Campbell spoke about how in every situation God gives us more than we ask for. We must please him and live the kind of life he wants us to.

God provides for us no matter what and we must focus on that. We pray and ask a lot from God, but we must always know that he is always there for us. Don’t forget to thank him for everything he’s doing for you.

