Mr. Griffin: Do Your Actions Show That You Know Christ? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF was coming back from his trip and spoke about going to baggage claim. Some people had certain tags, ribbons and other things to identify their bag. He asked about when Jesus returns will he know who you are?

GRIFF believes you’re supposed to have a good spirit and if you have an attitude or negative actions God sees that. He also spoke about being the friend people come to for advice because he has a relationship with Christ. Make sure God knows who you are and you’re not mislabeled.

