Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Love Talking: The Greatest Of These Is Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 24 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Erica Campbell talked about faith, hope and love. She believes love is the greatest of all three because it restores, repairs and it’s what God gives us. Erica also got real as she talked about a recent disagreement with Warryn Campbell that made her day shift a bit.

When she’s away and things like this happen it doesn’t feel right. After all was said and done he called back to apologize and it made her feel better. He loves her and when he did that the communication helped and the love flowed more.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Love Talking: Talk To Me Not At Me [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Don’t Miss It Over A Misunderstanding [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Love Is Possible [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

#CouplesWeLove: Spike Lee & His Wife Have Been In This Love Thang For Decades [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Spike Lee & His Wife Have Been In This Love Thang For Decades [PHOTOS]

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Spike Lee & His Wife Have Been In This Love Thang For Decades [PHOTOS]

#CouplesWeLove: Spike Lee & His Wife Have Been In This Love Thang For Decades [PHOTOS]

Happy Anniversary!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 3 days ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 1 week ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 1 week ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 1 week ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 4 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 4 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 month ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 months ago
02.21.18