Love Talking: The Greatest Of These Is Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell talked about faith, hope and love. She believes love is the greatest of all three because it restores, repairs and it’s what God gives us. Erica also got real as she talked about a recent disagreement with Warryn Campbell that made her day shift a bit.

When she’s away and things like this happen it doesn’t feel right. After all was said and done he called back to apologize and it made her feel better. He loves her and when he did that the communication helped and the love flowed more.

