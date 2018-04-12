Angela Rye Talks About Coming To Women’s Empowerment

She is a CNN Political Commentator and NPR Political Analyst. Rye has an unwavering commitment to ensuring positive change in the political process, and has no reservations in speaking out about it.

Rye will be one of the featured speaker at Women’s Empowerment Expo 2018 is this Saturday at the PNC Arena in Raleigh and Michael Strahan will be the keynote speaker. There will also be informative seminars and workshops, shopping a fashion show and more.

Tickets are on sale now at all ticket master locations call 1-800-745-3000.

Listen as she talks about coming to Women’s Empowerment on Saturday.

