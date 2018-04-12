Local
Angela Rye Talks About Coming To Women’s Empowerment

Melissa Wade

SiriusXM's The Agenda Presents: Women Decide

Source: Larry French / Getty

 

She is a CNN Political Commentator and NPR Political Analyst.  Rye has an unwavering commitment to ensuring positive change in the political process, and has no reservations in speaking out about it.

She has been featured as an influential politico, lawyer, and advocate by several publications and outlets from Marie Claire to Ebony and the Washington Post, Rye has an unwavering commitment to ensuring positive change in the political process.

Rye will be one of the featured speaker at Women’s Empowerment Expo 2018 is this Saturday at the PNC Arena in Raleigh and Michael Strahan will be the keynote speaker.  There will also be informative seminars and workshops, shopping a fashion show and more.

Tickets are on sale now at all ticket master locations call 1-800-745-3000. Go to thelightnc.com for details.

Listen as she talks about coming to Women’s Empowerment on Saturday.

 

Angela Rye , Women's Empowerment 2018

