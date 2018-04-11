Three Raleigh Police Officers Injured During A Tuesday Night Traffic Stop

Late Tuesday night during a traffic stop a man wanted by U.S. Marshals got into a fight with Raleigh police. According to authorities the wanted man injured three officers during the traffic stop.

Police reported around 11:45 p.m. on Capital Boulevard north of Interstate 440 that officers stopped Woodie Herring for a registration violation. During the stop officers learned Herring was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for felony possession of a firearm.

Authorities said a fight started when Herring tried to pull a gun on officers when they attempted to arrest him. The officers names were not released and they suffered minor injuries.

Source: wral.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: