Local
Home > Local

Three Raleigh Police Officers Injured During A Tuesday Night Traffic Stop

Jerry Smith

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Protests Break Out In Charlotte After Police Shooting

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

Late Tuesday night during a traffic stop a man wanted by U.S. Marshals got into a fight with Raleigh police. According to authorities the wanted man injured three officers during the traffic stop.

Police reported around 11:45 p.m. on Capital Boulevard north of Interstate 440 that officers stopped Woodie Herring for a registration violation. During the stop officers learned Herring was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for felony possession of a firearm.

Authorities said a fight started when Herring tried to pull a gun on officers when they attempted to arrest him. The officers names were not released and they suffered minor injuries.

Source: wral.com

 

Raleigh police , Three Raleigh Police Injured During A Tuesday Night Traffic Stop , U.S. Marshals , Woodie Herring

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Three Raleigh Police Officers Injured During A Tuesday Night Traffic Stop

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 24 hours ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 5 days ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 5 days ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 5 days ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 4 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 4 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 month ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 months ago
02.21.18