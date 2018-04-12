Anthony Brown Brings His Talents To Women’s Empowerment 2018

Ready to usher in the Spirit of God to the PNC Arena, Anthony Brown talks with Melissa about coming to Women’s Empowerment this Saturday.

What does he say when Melissa asks him to write a song for her?

What’s next and who else is he working with?

What can we expect?

Initially known as the ‘go-to songwriter and vocal arranger’ for artists, Anthony Brown (along with his group, group therAPy) emerged as a breakthrough artist when he released their self-titled freshman album “Anthony Brown & group therAPy” in 2012. Since then he has given us hits like: Testimony, Worth, Trust in You and more…. He has since been nominated and won numerous awards: Stellar, Grammy, Dove, Billboard and BET awards.

His latest single, written with Warryn Campbell is: “I Got That”

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: