Anthony Brown Brings His Talents To Women’s Empowerment 2018

Melissa Wade

Posted 19 mins ago
Anthony Brown at Women's Empowerment

Source: Glenn Parson / Glenn Parson

Ready to usher in the Spirit of God to the PNC Arena, Anthony Brown talks with Melissa about coming to Women’s Empowerment this Saturday.

  • What does he say when Melissa asks him to write a song for her?
  • What’s next and who else is he working with?
  • What can we expect?

 

Initially known as the ‘go-to songwriter and vocal arranger’ for artists, Anthony Brown (along with his group, group therAPy) emerged as a breakthrough artist when he released their self-titled freshman album “Anthony Brown & group therAPy” in 2012.  Since then he has given us hits like:  Testimony, Worth, Trust in You and more…. He has since been nominated and won numerous awards:  Stellar, Grammy, Dove, Billboard and BET awards.

His latest single, written with Warryn Campbell is:  “I Got That”

Anthony Brown and Group Therapy , Women's Empowerment 2018

