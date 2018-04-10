Local
[AUDIO] National Recording Artist Ruth La’Ontra Talks About New Single “Come Through” and Performing At Women’s Empowerment

Jerry Smith

Posted 1 hour ago
Ruth LaOntra

Tyscot Records recording artist Ruth La’Ontra talked with me Tuesday afternoon about her new single “Come Through” produced by Anthony Brown. Brown is an award winning song writer, producer and member of Anthony Brown & Group Therapy. La’Ontra talked about working with Brown on the single and how excited she is about performing at the Women’s Empowerment Expo 2018.

Women’s Empowerment Expo 2018 will be Saturday April 14th at the PNC Arena in Raleigh. The guests include Michael Strahan, Angela Rye, Detrick Haddon, Anthony Brown & Group Therapy, Jekalyn Carr, Ruth La’Ontra, Koryn Hawthorn, BBD and Faith Evans. Tickets are available at all ticketmaster locations. Click here for ticketmaster.com

