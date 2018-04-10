Charles Jenkins Opens Up About Exposing Kids To Careers Beyond Their Neighborhoods [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Charles Jenkins is back and talking about how we can help our youth. He mentioned that recently while speaking to some of the youth he realized it was a lot of negativity. Jenkins is involved in several programs where he exposes kids in the neighborhood to art galleries, government, law offices, running restaurants and so much more.
He believes this helps to show them careers beyond what they know already. Jenkins was raised by a single mom and she kept him in constructive programming, music, art and sports. He works with a program called Young Gladiators that helps with their future.
