True Hollywood Bible Story: What Happened When King Ahasuerus Tried To Show Off Queen Vashti [EXCLUSIVE]

King Ahasuerus planned a huge party and Queen Vashti was supposed to arrive in style. He was around all the other kings and they were talking about all of their queens and how exciting it was when they came out. Queen Vashti wanted to hang with her friends and didn’t want to come down.

Ahasurus had to go up and get her, but it didn’t work. The arrival music played and she ignored it. He was embarrassed and they got into another argument about it and he felt disrespected. Did she remain the queen?

