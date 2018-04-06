GRIFF’s Prayer: Spring Break Is Over [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
GRIFF's Prayer: Spring Break Is Over

Erica Campbell

April 6, 2018
The kids have been on break all week and GRIFF is so happy they are going back to school. He mentioned they sat on their butts, watched television, ate snacks and did nothing. It was nice to hang out with them, but it’s time for them to start learning again.

He is ready for them to get homework, have a bed time and more. GRIFF was so excited and needed to put that in his prayer. Have fun going back to school kids!

