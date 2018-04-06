1 reads Leave a comment
The kids have been on break all week and GRIFF is so happy they are going back to school. He mentioned they sat on their butts, watched television, ate snacks and did nothing. It was nice to hang out with them, but it’s time for them to start learning again.
He is ready for them to get homework, have a bed time and more. GRIFF was so excited and needed to put that in his prayer. Have fun going back to school kids!
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer Feat. Tina Campbell: God Mute The Children [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Men’s Meeting [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Doing More For Ministry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
- This Member Of Beyoncé’s Family Believes Tiffany Haddish Went ‘Too Far’ With The Face Biting Scandal
- Deadly Shooting Of 3-Year-Old Girl Started From A Facebook Argument
- Michelle Obama Says Hillary Clinton Was ‘Way More Perfect’ Than Trump
- List Of Free Local Weekend Events In The Community
- Erica & Tina Do A Live Remix Of “Get Up” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Joy Living: You Don’t Have To Give It Away [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Mayor Aja Brown Announces Pregnancy & Quits Congressional Campaign
- Charles Jenkins Talks About Showing And Sharing At Fellowship Chicago [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- GRIFF’s Prayer: Spring Break Is Over [EXCLUSIVE]
GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]
7 photos Launch gallery
GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]
1. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise1 of 7
2. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise2 of 7
3. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise3 of 7
4. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise4 of 7
5. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise5 of 7
6. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise6 of 7
7. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise7 of 7
comments – add yours