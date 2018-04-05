Faith Walking: 10 Years Cancer Free [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell can recall the day her husband, Warryn Campbell found out he had cancer. They were at the doctors office and Erica at first freaked out, but after calling Tina Campbell she kept saying, “God is a healer.” Every Friday Erica would lay hands on her husband and pray for heeling.

She wants everyone that is suffering from any disease to know that they can get through it. God is bigger than cancer and every other sickness. Submit to him and thank God for blessing Warryn with 10 years of being cancer free.

