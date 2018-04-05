Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer Feat. Tina Campbell: God Mute The Children [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
1 reads
Tina Campbell is praying today and is asking God to answer this prayer. She would like God to mute the kids until after church. Tina mentioned that during church all the kids talk loud and she can’t take it anymore.

From newborns-6 years-old she would like God to just close their mouths. Tina knows that God can exceed her expectations so this prayer can get answered. After the prayer her and Erica Campbell spoke about how you can’t even tap your kids to be quiet because people give you a side eye.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

