Ericaism: Who You Working For? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

God might not be here on earth with us, but he has representatives. He has people that work for him to teach us, comfort us and we must be mindful of that. When we work for God we must know how to act in bad times because it speak volumes.

God empowers us to be the best we can be. In the Bible it talks about how we work with God and must remember that all the time. Stay focused, be prepared and ready for what work you must do.

