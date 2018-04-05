Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: Who You Working For? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted April 5, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

God might not be here on earth with us, but he has representatives. He has people that work for him to teach us, comfort us and we must be mindful of that. When we work for God we must know how to act in bad times because it speak volumes.

God empowers us to be the best we can be. In the Bible it talks about how we work with God and must remember that all the time. Stay focused, be prepared and ready for what work you must do.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ericaism: Convenient Obedience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: I Can’t Wait’ Til I Feel Like It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Don’t Talk So Much [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 7 hours ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 3 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 4 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 month ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 months ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 months ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 months ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 months ago
02.06.18