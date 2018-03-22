Local
Home > Local

Facebook Video Shows Baby Smoking Marijuana

Melissa Wade

Posted 3 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Reefer madness

Source: Don Bayley / Getty

 

The 20-year-old Raleigh mother of the 1-year-old baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook has been arrested by Raleigh Police and faces multiple charges.

According to the arrest warrant, the child was inhaling marijuana in the video and police have arrested and charged 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton, of Raleigh, with two counts of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana.

A version of the video that’s received 1 million views was posted by a user who urged the mother’s arrest.

The 10-second video shows the hand of an adult off-screen holding what appears to be a cigarillo to the child’s lips. The child then appears to inhale and puff smoke.

Lofton was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

The baby has been placed with Wake County Child Protective Services.

Read more and see video at ABC11.com

1yr old smoking marijuana , Brianna Ashanti Lofton , Facebook

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Facebook Video Shows Baby Smoking Marijuana

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 6 days ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 7 days ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 3 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18