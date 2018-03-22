Facebook Video Shows Baby Smoking Marijuana

The 20-year-old Raleigh mother of the 1-year-old baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook has been arrested by Raleigh Police and faces multiple charges.

According to the arrest warrant, the child was inhaling marijuana in the video and police have arrested and charged 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton, of Raleigh, with two counts of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana.

A version of the video that’s received 1 million views was posted by a user who urged the mother’s arrest.

The 10-second video shows the hand of an adult off-screen holding what appears to be a cigarillo to the child’s lips. The child then appears to inhale and puff smoke.

Lofton was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

The baby has been placed with Wake County Child Protective Services.

Read more and see video at ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: