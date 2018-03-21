Get Up Erica
How Joy Hill Found Her Inner Strength After Going Through Divorce [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
Joy Hill found herself going through something she never thought would happen, but pushed through with the help of God. She mentioned that seeking professional counseling was the start. Some advice that she offered men and women dealing with hard times is that there is life after the storm.

God helped her find inner strength and it was at the time where he showed her just how strong she was. Hill mentioned that she broke down at times, but is thankful to be back in church again. Listen to how she pushed through rough time.

