Mr. Griffin: The Grass Isn’t Always Greener In Relationships [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 22 hours ago
Relationships are not easy. GRIFF spoke about his married, single and divorce friends and how all of them have different issues in relationships. He mentioned that the married people work through things even when it’s hard, single people are stuck in their ways and divorce people don’t want to be in relationships.

GRIFF had a message for his married friends and that’s the grass is not greener on the other side. Do not leave your partner because they gained a little weight or things have changed. They have been by your side for so long and it’s not easy being single. He wants people to work it out.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

