Ericaism: Fake Peace [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
Erica Campbell spoke about fake peace and being passive aggressive sometimes when it comes to certain issues. She mentioned that she used to avoid direct confrontation and walk away bothered or feeling angry. It’s not good to carry that around and disrupts the way you live.

She told listeners to confront the issue and be honest with how you feel. Don’t take that stuff home and hurt your peace. It could change so much of your life if you stop faking peace.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

