Faith Walking: Thanks Over Complaints [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 22 hours ago
People go through so much in life where they’re depressed or unhappy with things in life. Erica Campbell spoke about past brokenness and how things can keep coming back up. God helps us through all of our issues.

We must learn how to give all thanks to him through different times. God makes provisions and helps you. Erica said in all this, “God has already done it. “

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary”. Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her album “Help” won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the new nationally syndicated radio show “Get Up! Mornings with EricaCampbell” that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in over 40 markets, while ministering internationally. Among her entrepreneurial endeavors is the luxury hair line “Erica By Erica Campbell” launched in partnership with hairstylist Vernon Martin as well as her “More Than Pretty” empowerment organization. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. “Mary Mary”, the successful reality show on WE tv, returns for a sixth season in the Fall.  Be sure to connect with Erica on social media at @imericacampbell. 

