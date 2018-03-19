Faith Walking: Thanks Over Complaints [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

People go through so much in life where they’re depressed or unhappy with things in life. Erica Campbell spoke about past brokenness and how things can keep coming back up. God helps us through all of our issues.

We must learn how to give all thanks to him through different times. God makes provisions and helps you. Erica said in all this, “God has already done it. “

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

