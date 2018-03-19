Local
Local Mom Encourages Daughter In Viral Video

YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS ONE!!! Brittany Douglas’ daughter Brielle suffers from chronic eczema and her last doctors visit, the dermatologist said, Brielle hair had to go.

What does a mom do with this news and a child who feels like she’s ugly without her hair and breakouts from her condition?

Watch as Ms. Douglas talks with Melissa Wade

Here is what one mom did (from Rocky Mount, NC) and her video went viral.

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

