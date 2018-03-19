UNC Upset By Texas A&M In NCAA

March madness is definitely living up to its name for the Tarheels after a surprising defeat by Texas A&M yesterday.

Number 2 seed North Carolina was upset by number 7 seed Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament 86-65 in Charlotte.

It’s the widest margin of defeat for Coach Roy Williams in the NCAA Tournament.

Read what Coach Roy Williams had to say and more highlights from the game at ABC11.

