UNC Upset By Texas A&M In NCAA

Melissa Wade

Posted 4 hours ago
NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal - Syracuse v North Carolina

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

March madness is definitely living up to its name for the Tarheels after a surprising defeat by Texas A&M yesterday.

Number 2 seed North Carolina was upset by number 7 seed Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament 86-65 in Charlotte.

It’s the widest margin of defeat for Coach Roy Williams in the NCAA Tournament.

Read what Coach Roy Williams had to say and more highlights from the game at ABC11.

 

UNC Upset By Texas A&M In NCAA

