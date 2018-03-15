Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: God Generously Provides [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 24 hours ago
God supplies us with everything we need, but sometimes we don’t have faith that he will. Erica Campbell spoke out about how you shouldn’t fear that because God will always be there. If you stand on the word you have nothing to worry about.

Even in bad situations you must just be faithful and don’t let the enemy push you in a different way. Things might not work out how you want it to, but God’s plan always does. Continue to pray and stay faithful.

