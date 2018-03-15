Why One Black Woman Decided To Leave The White Evangelical Church

Charmaine Pruitt had not attended church since the fall of 2016. She decided to leave after realizing a lot of the people at her church supported Donald Trump. Pruitt believed that he was not a good candidate and thought he was racist. Since that day, Pruitt has not attended church on a regular basis. According to The New York Times, she first joined a mega church in Dallas then was drawn to Pastor Robert Morris of Gateway Church, who was on television.

At that time she said, “This is what I need right now.” While going to an orientation program at church she quickly learned that members knew a lot about her such as when she didn’t attend service, ask about her family and much more. The congregation was mostly White and the two satellite campuses pastors were two Black men.

When the election came close Pruitt began to learn that her pastor although would never say, “Vote for Trump,” hinted at it all the time. He talked about how taxes pay for abortions, spoke about people trying to change the Constitution and other things she wasn’t quite comfortable hearing a pastor say. That day Pruitt decided to stop attending and let some of the church members know. She felt uneasy and one of the women even sent her a letter saying, “The Spirit of God says, ‘I have chosen this man, Donald Trump, for such a time as this.’” Pruitt never went back and now continues to pick names out of a Ziploc bag of churches she wants to attend on Sunday. To read more of this story, click here.

