New Whitney Houston Documentary To Be Released [EXCLUSIVE]

Whitney Houston has had several documentaries made about her life. This summer fans better get ready because Kevin McDonald will be directing and releasing one. He received the blessing from the Houston family and it will feature unreleased music, home footage and more.

Follow @GetUpErica

“American Idol” is back and it’s not as successful as it was before. The other night it had the lowest watched show in history. GRIFF mentioned that he watched it, but it’s not the same.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: BET Casts Actress To Play Whitney Houston In “The Bobby Brown Story”

RELATED: Tamela And David Mann To Star In New TV One Original Christmas Movie “Merry Wishmas”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer Of Major Moves For 2018 [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: