New Whitney Houston Documentary To Be Released [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
Whitney Houston has had several documentaries made about her life. This summer fans better get ready because Kevin McDonald will be directing and releasing one. He received the blessing from the Houston family and it will feature unreleased music, home footage and more.

