Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: God Blesses Unity Not Confusion [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

We live in a time where a lot of people feel like we can’t unify. Erica Campbell doesn’t believe that God likes what is happening and has nothing to do with hate. God also isn’t pleased with the dislike that comes from people’s hearts and grasps on to others.

We should be more focused on spreading love and giving each other respect. At this time we need to comfort one another and stop worrying about so many differences. We all live on this planet, we travel together, our kids go to school together and so much more, but why can’t we unify?

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ericaism: We Need To Talk [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: God Has Overcome The World [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ericaism: Church Hurt–Preachers And Leaders Feel Pain Too [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards [PHOTOS]

Continue reading God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards [PHOTOS]

God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards [PHOTOS]

Fashion designer Michael Kors and Anna Wintour hosted this years’ God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in New York City. This organization delivers more than 6000 meals, daily! Get into the Michael Kors‘ looks straight off the runway on stars like Empire’s Serayah, models’ Jourdan Dunn and Joan Smalls.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 5 days ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 3 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 4 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 months ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18