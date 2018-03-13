Ericaism: God Blesses Unity Not Confusion [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

We live in a time where a lot of people feel like we can’t unify. Erica Campbell doesn’t believe that God likes what is happening and has nothing to do with hate. God also isn’t pleased with the dislike that comes from people’s hearts and grasps on to others.

Follow @GetUpErica

We should be more focused on spreading love and giving each other respect. At this time we need to comfort one another and stop worrying about so many differences. We all live on this planet, we travel together, our kids go to school together and so much more, but why can’t we unify?

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ericaism: We Need To Talk [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: God Has Overcome The World [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ericaism: Church Hurt–Preachers And Leaders Feel Pain Too [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: