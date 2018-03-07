Get Up Erica
What Complaining Says To God [EXCLUSIVE]

In this Get Up Poll, folks shared the gems they got from their pastor’s sermons in church over the weekend. One Ohio man, whose pastor is Bishop Rance Allen, told us that no matter what kind of trouble you, God will always rescue when you call.

Then, A Florida woman also shared her husband’s sermon, which talked about complaining, and why it’s such a bad habit. When we complain, what are we saying to God? Check out this exclusive clip to hear what she had to say in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

