Jerry Smith's Bible Scripture Of The Day

Jerry Smith

Posted 2 hours ago
Jerry Smith

Source: Mike Morgan / Rick Crank

God is with you everyday. Stay strong and be not afraid.

Isaiah 41:10

10 So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

