Tom Perez On How The DNC Helped Atlanta’s New Mayor Win [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Chair of the Democratic National Committee, Tom Perez, chatted with Erica Campbell. He explained how the DNC has invested in the black community lately, citing Doug Jones‘ victory in Alabama, and Keshia Lance-Bottoms‘ mayoral win for Atlanta. Tom talks about the constant battle to preserve the right to vote by combatting Republican voter ID laws.

Tom also sheds light on the battle for gun control and what he has witnessed that makes him convinced that gun control laws are completely necessary. He also explains why we don’t have to choose between gun control and the 2nd amendment, and praises the next generation for the movement they have kicked up around the issue. Check out this exclusive interview to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

