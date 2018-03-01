Love Talking: Love Out Loud [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this Love Talk, Erica Campbell says her husband Warryn did something really special. He surprised her with a sweet, honest and vulnerable post about her Instagram. This public declaration of love is invigorating, Erica explains. Public affirmation adds strength to the relationship, no matter what kind.
Hold yourself accountable and responsible for loving someone- and love out loud! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
