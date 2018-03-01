Your Daily Scripture
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

Jerry Smith

Source: Mike Morgan / Rick Crank

Don’t let anger get the best of you.

James 1:19-20

19 My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry, 
20 because human anger does not produce the righteousness that God desires.
