TMZ Reports Bill Cosby’s Daughter’s Death

TMZ has reported that Bill Cosby’s daughter, Ensa, has died.

Sources say, the 44-year-old died Friday night in Massachusetts.

Ensa was always in her dad’s corner and a true supporter.

The cause of death is unknown, although we’re told she had significant medical issues in the past. We’re told she had kidney issues and possibly was in line for a transplant.

She is survived by her parents Bill and Camille, her siblings Erika, Erinn and Evin and her husband Martin McLean

Read more at TMZ.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: