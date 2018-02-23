Warriors to Visit with Local Kids in Place of White House Trip to DC

According to ESPN, the Golden State Warriors have decided to commemorate their 2016-17 NBA title by meeting with local children, in place of making an appearance at the White House during their upcoming road trip to Washington, D.C.

Head coach Steve Kerr told ESPN.com “It’s their championship. They got disinvited to the White House, so it’s up to them what they wanted to do. So, they made their plans. I want the players to have a good day and to do something positive and to enjoy what they’re doing. In lieu of a visit to the White House, we have decided that we’ll constructively use our trip to the nation’s capital in February to celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion—the values that we embrace as an organization.”

President Donald Trump tweeted that the Warriors' White House invitation had been rescinded in September, after point guard Stephen Curry told reporters at media day he didn't want to attend the ceremony.

