Sports
Home > Sports

Warriors to Visit with Local Kids in Place of White House Trip to DC

Tia'Lavon

Posted 3 hours ago
4 reads
Leave a comment

According to ESPN, the Golden State Warriors have decided to commemorate their 2016-17 NBA title by meeting with local children, in place of making an appearance at the White House during their upcoming road trip to Washington, D.C.

Head coach Steve Kerr told ESPN.com “It’s their championship. They got disinvited to the White House, so it’s up to them what they wanted to do. So, they made their plans. I want the players to have a good day and to do something positive and to enjoy what they’re doing. In lieu of a visit to the White House, we have decided that we’ll constructively use our trip to the nation’s capital in February to celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion—the values that we embrace as an organization.”

President Donald Trump tweeted that the Warriors’ White House invitation had been rescinded in September, after point guard Stephen Curry told reporters at media day he didn’t want to attend the ceremony.

click here for more information

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

GoldenState; Warriors; Championship; Champions; Sports; Basketball; NBA; WhiteHouse; Visit; Children; , Trump; Donald; President;

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Warriors to Visit with Local Kids in Place of White House Trip to DC

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 3 days ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 week ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 months ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17