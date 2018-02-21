Bishop Dolly: What It Means To Be The Salt Of The Earth [EXCLUSIVE]

Bishop Jermaine Dolly preaches from the book of Matthew, where it says, “Ye are the salt of the earth.” He launches in a story about when he took his lady out to a steakhouse on Valentine’s Day. He ordered his steak, but when it arrived, it didn’t taste good. So what did he do? He put some some salt on it.
Bishop Dolly says that salt made the situation ten times better. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: Jermaine Dolly Talks About How He Unexpectedly Became A Singer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Jermaine Dolly Goes Full Iyanla Vanzant To Fix His Iron [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Jermaine Dolly On Making Sure His Faith Is Genuine [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
