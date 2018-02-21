Get Up Erica
Bishop Dolly: What It Means To Be The Salt Of The Earth [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 8 hours ago
Bishop Jermaine Dolly preaches from the book of Matthew, where it says, “Ye are the salt of the earth.” He launches in a story about when he took his lady out to a steakhouse on Valentine’s Day. He ordered his steak, but when it arrived, it didn’t taste good. So what did he do? He put some some salt on it.

Bishop Dolly says that salt made the situation ten times better. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

