Why Seeing “Black Panther” Is Such An Empowering Experience [EXCLUSIVE]

Folks all over the country got their tickets and headed out to the movies to see “Black Panther.” A listener who grew up in the 70s, when the comic first rose to popularity, shared his awe at seeing the character come to life onscreen. Meanwhile, Erica Campbell and a woman from Virginia bonded over their love for Angela Bassett– and her gorgeous hair in the film!

Follow @GetUpErica

Then, another lady talks about walking out of the theater feeling empowered, and how the movie’s story created that feeling for her. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: This Ain’t That “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: “Black Panther” Already Seems To Be Living Up To The Hype [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Erica Campbell Shares The Joy Of Seeing Her Kids React To “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: