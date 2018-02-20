Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Why Seeing “Black Panther” Is Such An Empowering Experience [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 24 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Folks all over the country got their tickets and headed out to the movies to see “Black Panther.” A listener who grew up in the 70s, when the comic first rose to popularity, shared his awe at seeing the character come to life onscreen. Meanwhile, Erica Campbell and a woman from Virginia bonded over their love for Angela Bassett– and her gorgeous hair in the film!

Then, another lady talks about walking out of the theater feeling empowered, and how the movie’s story created that feeling for her. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: This Ain’t That “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: “Black Panther” Already Seems To Be Living Up To The Hype [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Erica Campbell Shares The Joy Of Seeing Her Kids React To “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

African Fashion People Wore To See "Black Panther" In Theaters [PHOTOS]

60 photos Launch gallery

African Fashion People Wore To See "Black Panther" In Theaters [PHOTOS]

Continue reading African Fashion People Wore To See “Black Panther” In Theaters [PHOTOS]

African Fashion People Wore To See "Black Panther" In Theaters [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_2981036" align="alignleft" width="683"] Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty[/caption] Marvel’s Black Panther masterpiece hit theaters nationwide on Thursday night and Black people showed up in their finest garbs for the big Black occasion. Some arrived in lion hides while others indulged in gourmet Black cooking on paper plates. There was even a drum selection in select theaters. It’s clear that we are not playing around when it comes to our love of Wakanda! Take a look at the some of the best #BlackPanther ensembles and moments from opening weekend.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 day ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 week ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 months ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17