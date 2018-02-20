GRIFF’s Prayer: Things Women Yell At Michael B. Jordan During “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]

For this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF has “Black Panther” on his mind. In movie theaters, GRIFF explains, black people often like to be vocal with their responses, and this film was no exception. While a lot of general yelling about various aspects of the movie took place, there was one topic in particular that beckoned the most response- Michael B. Jordan.

Women in the theater held nothing back with sharing their feelings about the movie with Michael B. Jordan in real time. GRIFF recounts some of the most Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

