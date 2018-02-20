GRIFF’s Prayer: Things Women Yell At Michael B. Jordan During “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
GRIFF's Prayer: Things Women Yell At Michael B. Jordan During "Black Panther"

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
For this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF has “Black Panther” on his mind. In movie theaters, GRIFF explains, black people often like to be vocal with their responses, and this film was no exception. While a lot of general yelling about various aspects of the movie took place, there was one topic in particular that beckoned the most response- Michael B. Jordan.

Women in the theater held nothing back with sharing their feelings about the movie with Michael B. Jordan in real time. GRIFF recounts some of the most Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

The 71st Annual British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) were held on Sunday night at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. The purpose of the award show is to honor the best in British and foreign films. Several of the stars of Black Panther attended, wearing all Black on the red carpet. We rounded up the best dressed from the evening. Click through the gallery to see Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Naomie Harris, and more!

