GRIFF’s Prayer: Happy Side-Person Day [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

“It’s some thieves in the temple,” GRIFF says as he starts off his prayer. He says he’s been hearing about women across the country getting two or three flower arrangements from multiple men! GRIFF is shocked by this news, especially since there are women who received absolutely nothing for Valentine’s Day.

Follow @GetUpErica

But GRIFF encourages everyone not to feel bad, because now that it’s the day after Valentine’s Day, the side-people get love. They’ll get all the discounted candy and flowers that are still left in stores! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Valentine’s Day Self-Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Independent Women On Valentine’s Day [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: You Care, Leroy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: