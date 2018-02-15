National News
Former Student Opens Fire In FLA High School

Melissa Wade

High school shooting at Marjorie Stonemason Douglas High School

19-year-old former student Nikolaus Cruz opened fire at a South Florida high school killing at least 17 people.

According to Broward County Sherriff department Cruz, had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida for disciplinary reasons.

