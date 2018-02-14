Get Up Erica
Maurette Brown-Clark Celebrates Her Husband With God’s Definition Of Love [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
Maurette Brown-Clark was guest-hosting “Get Up! Mornings” for Erica Campbell on Valentine’s Day. She spoke some powerful words about love, starting off with celebrating her husband, Mark. They have been married for almost 25 years, and he doesn’t just love the done-up, well put together Maurette that we all know and love.

He also sees the grumpy version, the make-up-free version, and the morning-breath version, and loves her the same. Maurette reads from 1 Corinthians 13:4, which famously reads, “love is patient, love is kind.” Check out this exclusive clip to hear the rest of love’s powerful definition on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

