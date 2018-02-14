A Look Back At Barack Obama’s Funny Declaration Of Love For Michelle [EXCLUSIVE]

Barack & Michelle Obama‘s love for one another has always been a joy to witness! When they were in the White House, that love was almost always on full display. On Valentine’s Day 2018, even though our beloved Obamas are no longer in the White House, we can’t help looking back on the way Barack declares his love for Michelle.

In 2016, the power couple had to be apart for Valentine’s Day, but that didn’t stop them for leaving cute messages for each other. Check out what Barack had to say to his lovely wife while he was visiting “The Ellen Show.” Click on the audio player to hear more about that and other trending topics on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

