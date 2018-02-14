Love Talking: Plan In Advance (For Valentine’s Day) [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Valentine’s Day has always been a special day for Erica & Warryn Campbell, Erica explains. They have been alternating with taking responsibility for making their Valentine’s Day plans every year, even before they were married. This year, it’s Erica’s turn, and she has something lovely planned. Last year, Warryn took them to New York. They stayed in a hotel that had pillows monogramed with their initials, went out to dinner, and saw the musical, “Hamilton.”

Now, Erica’s not talking about money and extravagance. It’s about the time and the effort you put into planning- that’s what sends the message to your loved one. If you put last-minute energy in, you’ll get a response based off of that. If it’s last minute, your loved one will know! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Love Talk from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

