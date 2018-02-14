Tye Tribbett Performs With The Roots On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” [VIDEO]

Jimmy Fallon everyday has talented musicians grace the stage. The other night gospel singer, Tye Tribbett performed with The Roots on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“. He sang his hit single, “Live!” and the audience loved every bit of it.

Tribbett was backed up by his amazing choir and they sang wonderfully. Fallon was so hyped about it and mentioned that they brought such good vibes to the show. We hope Tribbett comes back again to perform with The Roots.

