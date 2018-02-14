Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Tye Tribbett Performs With The Roots On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” [VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 9 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4

Source: NBC / Getty

Jimmy Fallon everyday has talented musicians grace the stage. The other night gospel singer, Tye Tribbett performed with The Roots on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“. He sang his hit single, “Live!” and the audience loved every bit of it.

Tribbett was backed up by his amazing choir and they sang wonderfully. Fallon was so hyped about it and mentioned that they brought such good vibes to the show. We hope Tribbett comes back again to perform with The Roots.

RELATED: Tye Tribbett On Why Winning Doesn’t Always Look The Way We Think It Will [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tye Tribbett Tells Men To “Man Up” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Tye Tribbett Talks About God As A Creative [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Here’s a list of gospel singers/producers who literally practice what they preach…

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 6 days ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 week ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 week ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 4 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 1 month ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 months ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17