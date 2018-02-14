1 reads Leave a comment
Jimmy Fallon everyday has talented musicians grace the stage. The other night gospel singer, Tye Tribbett performed with The Roots on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“. He sang his hit single, “Live!” and the audience loved every bit of it.
Tribbett was backed up by his amazing choir and they sang wonderfully. Fallon was so hyped about it and mentioned that they brought such good vibes to the show. We hope Tribbett comes back again to perform with The Roots.
RELATED: Tye Tribbett On Why Winning Doesn’t Always Look The Way We Think It Will [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Tye Tribbett Tells Men To “Man Up” [VIDEO]
RELATED: Tye Tribbett Talks About God As A Creative [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- Fantasia Barrino’s Nephew Killed In Greensboro Shooting
- Valentine’s Day Deals And Freebies
- 12 Gifts Women Want For Valentine’s Day
- Kim Burrell And Charles Jenkins Give Fans New Song “Grace” [AUDIO]
- Why Luther Vandross Decided Not To Sing In Church [VIDEO]
- Tye Tribbett Performs With The Roots On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” [VIDEO]
- We Are Wakanda: Lupita Nyongo’s Nakia Is A Lover & A Fighter
- Tired Of White People’s Racism? There’s A Costa Rica Healing Retreat For That!
- Deadly Ritual Performed On Children: Everything To Know About Voodoo
- Michigan Students Afraid To Return To School After Receiving Trump-Inspired Emails: ‘F**king N**ger Lovers’
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
12 photos Launch gallery
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
1. Marvin Winans1 of 12
2. William Murphy2 of 12
3. Jason Nelson3 of 12
4. Deitrick Haddon4 of 12
5. Travis Greene5 of 12
6. Warryn Campbell6 of 12
7. Kim Burrell7 of 12
8. Charles Jenkins8 of 12
9. Marvin Sapp9 of 12
10. Smokie Norful10 of 12
11. William McDowell11 of 12
12. Shirley Caesar12 of 12
comments – Add Yours