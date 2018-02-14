Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Why Luther Vandross Decided Not To Sing In Church [VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 9 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
O, The Oprah Magazine Launch Party

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

A lot of singers when they first get started talk about how church was one of the first places they sang. During a 1991 appearance of “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” Luther Vandross spoke to Oprah about how he never sang his church. Even though he was blessed with an amazing voice the singer explained it wasn’t for church.

Vandross said, “ I didn’t believe in turning the spirit off and on.” He went on to talk about how on Tuesday he might want to sing gospel and it’s ok. Vandross wanted it to be natural and although his mother would’ve loved it that platform wasn’t for him.

RELATED: Ericaism: Sing Your Heart To The Lord [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: The Tonga Sisters Give Chills Singing For The Lord [VIDEO]

RELATED: How A Waitress Lost Her Job After Putting Church On Blast On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

Here's an exclusive look at gospel artists who made a big splash on the red carpet at the 2018 GRAMMYs!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 6 days ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 week ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 week ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 4 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 1 month ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 months ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17