Why Luther Vandross Decided Not To Sing In Church [VIDEO]

A lot of singers when they first get started talk about how church was one of the first places they sang. During a 1991 appearance of “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” Luther Vandross spoke to Oprah about how he never sang his church. Even though he was blessed with an amazing voice the singer explained it wasn’t for church.

Follow @GetUpErica

Vandross said, “ I didn’t believe in turning the spirit off and on.” He went on to talk about how on Tuesday he might want to sing gospel and it’s ok. Vandross wanted it to be natural and although his mother would’ve loved it that platform wasn’t for him.

RELATED: Ericaism: Sing Your Heart To The Lord [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: The Tonga Sisters Give Chills Singing For The Lord [VIDEO]

RELATED: How A Waitress Lost Her Job After Putting Church On Blast On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: