Are Fans Out Of Place For Demanding “Black Panther” Profits? [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 13, 2018
The highly-anticipated “Black Panther” film comes out this week, and fans are gearing up to attend in droves to fill up theaters all over the country. Meanwhile, some have taken it upon themselves to draw up a petition demanding that %25 of the film’s profits get invested back into the black community.

The argument is that, since Marvel has specifically targeted black audiences and has employed the use of black culture in its advertising of the movie, black communities should benefit from that. Is that request a valid political move, or totally out of line? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

