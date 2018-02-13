Are Fans Out Of Place For Demanding “Black Panther” Profits? [EXCLUSIVE]

The highly-anticipated “Black Panther” film comes out this week, and fans are gearing up to attend in droves to fill up theaters all over the country. Meanwhile, some have taken it upon themselves to draw up a petition demanding that %25 of the film’s profits get invested back into the black community.

Follow @GetUpErica

The argument is that, since Marvel has specifically targeted black audiences and has employed the use of black culture in its advertising of the movie, black communities should benefit from that. Is that request a valid political move, or totally out of line? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Has Completed His $1 Million Charity Pledge! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Dee-1 On Why Young Hip-Hop Audiences Are Receptive To Him Speaking About Faith [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Naomie Coronado On Starting A Movement To Break The Stereotype That Youth Don’t Care [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jekalyn Carr Has A Message For Millennials About Faith Activation [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: