Kim Fields On New Book: “There’s Still A Lot We Haven’t Talked About” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 18 hours ago
Actress Kim Fields chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about her new book, “Blessed Life: My Surprising Journey of Joy, Tears, and Tales from Harlem to Hollywood.” Kim calls it an “active reflection” on 40 years in the business, and 48 years of life.  She calls it a “highlight reel for God,” because of all the things He has done for her. Still, she explains, everything hasn’t been great all the time, and she wanted to bring up some of the things she hasn’t talked about over the years.

Kim talks about still being in full swing of her career while writing the book, and why it shouldn’t be looked at as a mark of retirement. She explains how she made sure to include the fun of all these pop culture memories. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

