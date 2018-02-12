Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

How A Waitress Lost Her Job After Putting Church On Blast On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 22 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

A church ordered take out for 25 people from Outback Steakhouse. A waitress there spent the majority of her shift preparing the order, but when they picked up the over $700 meal, they didn’t tip her. The woman got so angry that she took to social media to put the church on blast.

But Outback Steakhouse has a policy against airing customer’s dirty laundry, and she got fired. Click on the audio player to hear about that and more stories in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: James Fortune Explains How He Deals With Negativity On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Stop Looking For Social Media Validation [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Bri Babinaeux On Bringing Jesus To People With Social Media [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

"Black Panther" Royal Red Carpet Premiere [PHOTOS]

16 photos Launch gallery

"Black Panther" Royal Red Carpet Premiere [PHOTOS]

Continue reading “Black Panther” Royal Red Carpet Premiere [PHOTOS]

"Black Panther" Royal Red Carpet Premiere [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 5 days ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 week ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 week ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 4 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 1 month ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 month ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17