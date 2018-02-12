How A Waitress Lost Her Job After Putting Church On Blast On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]

A church ordered take out for 25 people from Outback Steakhouse. A waitress there spent the majority of her shift preparing the order, but when they picked up the over $700 meal, they didn’t tip her. The woman got so angry that she took to social media to put the church on blast.

But Outback Steakhouse has a policy against airing customer’s dirty laundry, and she got fired. Click on the audio player to hear about that and more stories in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

