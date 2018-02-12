[Listen] Snoop Dogg’s Gospel Album “Bible Of Love”

Snoop Dogg has just released his latest project; a gospel album titled “Bible of Love.”

Snoop’s album features well known artists like Faith Evans, Tye Tribbett, Rance Allen and the Clark Sisters to handle vocals.

Snoop dropped videos for five of the songs from the project on Friday (Feb. 2), one day after he joined Evans and Tribbett for his 19th annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration.

Featuring Rance Allen

Featuring B Slade (Tonex)

Featuring The Clark Sisters

featuring Faith Evans

Featuring Tye Tribbbett

