Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: Grace & Peace [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 5, 2018
2 reads
Leave a comment

In this Faith Walk, Erica Campbell says her husband Warryn decided that they should come up with a family prayer. The prayer started off with an emphasis on grace and peace. Erica says grace and peace are great influencers to our faith, because if we always keep a peaceful spirit, it is not the absence of confusion, but the presence of God.

God’s grace is what carries us through all of life’s difficulties- and that is where our peace should come from. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Faith Walking: What You Wearing? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: It’s Your Turn, Get Closer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Faith Walking: No Fear [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2018 [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2018 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2018 [PHOTOS]

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2018 [PHOTOS]

Check out photos from the 2018 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration featuring Snoop Dogg, Faith Evans, Donnie McClurkin, Mary Mary, the NFL gospel choir and more!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 16 hours ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 16 hours ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 3 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 4 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 1 month ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 month ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17