Faith Walking: Grace & Peace [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this Faith Walk, Erica Campbell says her husband Warryn decided that they should come up with a family prayer. The prayer started off with an emphasis on grace and peace. Erica says grace and peace are great influencers to our faith, because if we always keep a peaceful spirit, it is not the absence of confusion, but the presence of God.

God’s grace is what carries us through all of life’s difficulties- and that is where our peace should come from. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

