Jim Caviezel On Why He Believes The Sequel Of “The Passion Of The Christ” Is Going To Be The “Biggest Film In History”

In 2004, Mel Gibson released the movie “The Passion of the Christ.” According to Vox, the sequel to the movie will be made and Jim Caviezel, who played Jesus will reprise his role. In an interview he said, “The film he’s going to do is going to be the biggest film in history. It’s that good.”

Gibson faced many challenges at first with the film, but ended up making over $370 million in the box office in the United States. The movie is one of the highest-grossing R-rated films and churches rented out theaters to show watch the film. The sequel will also face certain challenges because multiple films have been made to appeal to audiences of different faiths.

The sequel might show the time between his death and resurrection. Caviezal said, “There are things that I cannot say that will shock the audience.” There is no word on when the film will be out, but some are looking forward to it.

