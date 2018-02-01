Faith Walking: Choose God On Purpose [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this Faith Walk, Erica Campbell reminds us that God gave us a choice. He wants certain things for us, and he created us with a plan, but he left the choice up to us. He won’t force anybody to love Him- His word says you must come to him. So imagine how good it feels when you purposefully make the decision to choose Jesus!

God chose you, and he is waiting for you to choose him. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this inspiring message on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

