Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: Choose God On Purpose [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 23 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

In this Faith Walk, Erica Campbell reminds us that God gave us a choice. He wants certain things for us, and he created us with a plan, but he left the choice up to us. He won’t force anybody to love Him- His word says you must come to him. So imagine how good it feels when you purposefully make the decision to choose Jesus!

God chose you, and he is waiting for you to choose him. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this inspiring message on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Don’t Let Your Anger Block Your Praise [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Plant The Seed [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: It’s Your Turn, Get Closer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

44 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 3 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 4 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 month ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 month ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 months ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 3 months ago
11.11.17