True Hollywood Bible Stories: Job Loses It All [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell and GRIFF tell the story of Job in this True Hollywood Bible Story. Satan tried to make a point to God that Job only praises and worships him because of everything good that God makes sure happens to him and his family. So God tested Job and took everything away from him.

Follow @GetUpErica

Even his own wife ended up turning her back on Job. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: Joseph, The Dreamer & The Baker [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: The Story Of Ahab And Jezebel [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Story: Jesus And The Children [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: